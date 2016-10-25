Cross Country, Football Claim SCC Titles

Here is a look at the sixth week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Boys’ Cross Country: The boys won their first SCC title since 2000 in a tri-meet on Tuesday against Fairhaven and Seekonk. The undefeated powerhouse beat Fairhaven 15-50 and Seekonk 19-36. Sophomore Adam Silvia placed first with a time of 17:32. Evan Tilley came in second with a time of 17:34 and Geoffrey Noonan (17:36) and James Goulart (17:38) notched the third and fourth place slots for the Bulldogs. On Thursday, the boys faced Pope John Paul II and claimed a 15-50 win. The Bulldogs notched the first five slots to help secure them the win. Noonan was the winner with a time of 17:57. Ryson Smith placed second with a time of 19:26, and Goulart and Jacob Spevack were right on his heels just .6 and .8 seconds away from matching his time. Eric Souza then placed fifth for the Bulldogs with a time of 19:36.

Girls’ Cross Country: The Lady Bulldogs won their sixth straight SCC title on Tuesday against Fairhaven and Seekonk. The girls defeated Fairhaven 18-37 and Seekonk 20-35. Avery Nugent knocked off a minute from her previous best with a time of 19:21, putting her in second place. Madison Martin placed third for ORR with a time of 20:13. On Thursday, the Bulldogs faced Pope John Paul II and claimed a 15-50 victory. Nugent (20:52), Madi Sheub (22:17), Samantha Ball (22:17), Claire Noble-Shriver (22:39) and Kelsea Kidney (22:51) took the top five places for ORR.

Boys’ Soccer: Alex Souza led the Bulldogs to 3-0 victory with a hat trick against Case on Thursday. Souza scored the first goal with an assist from Ben Lafrance in the first half to set the tone. Souza then scored the other two goals on penalty kicks. Goalkeeper James Dwyer made five saves, giving him his fourth shut out of the season and securing the win for the Bulldogs.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls’ soccer team also faced Case on Thursday, winning 4-0. Jill Kutash contributed to all of the scoring plays with three assists and one goal. Maddie Demanche, Erin Costa and Maddie Cooney also put one in net for the Bulldogs. On Friday, the girls played in a scoreless game against Dighton-Rehoboth.

Volleyball: The girls’ volleyball team had a great week defeating two tough teams to improve their record to 8-8 (5-7 SCC). On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs played Somerset Berkley, winning three out of three sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-10). Emma Collings had six aces, five kills and 10 digs; Natalia Wierzbicki had five kills and two blocks; and Libbey Mitchel came in clutch with 14 assists. The girls then faced Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday, winning three out of the five sets (1st set: 25-20, 3rd set: 25-12, 5th set: 15-13). Wierzbicki led the Bulldogs with 11 kills. Maxine Kellum also contributed with eight aces and four digs, and Ella Vercelone had nine kills and eight digs.

Golf: The golf team suffered a tough loss to Apponequet at the Lakeville Country Club on Tuesday. One point was the difference in the score of 146-145. Collin Fitzpatrick led ORR, shooting 4 over 40 for 28 points. Jason Gamache shot a 46 for 27 points and Tyler Mourao shot a 48 for 26 points. The team redeemed themselves on Wednesday by defeating Case 129-79. Finally on Friday, the Bulldogs played in the SCC championship match against Apponequet, Bourne, Case, Dighton-Rehoboth, Fairhaven, GNB Voc-Tech and Wareham at the Bay Pointe Club. ORR notched third place behind Dighton-Rehoboth and Apponequet. Fitzpatrick led the scoring with a 73. Jake Yeomans (77) and Russ Noonan (80) also contributed to the Bulldogs good placing.

Field Hockey: On Tuesday, the girls played a non-conference game against tough competitor Somerset Berkley. It was an intense scoreless game with Gates Tenerowicz making 16 saves with the 17 corners she faced. The whole team overall played great on defense against such a good team. The Bulldogs put some balls in the net in their next game on Wednesday against Wareham. The score was 4-0 with Lexi Parker (2), Arissa Francis and Reese Graham each contributing to the scoreboard for ORR. On Friday, the girls suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Dighton-Rehoboth. The girls played really well in the back-and-forth game, but unfortunately, they couldn’t get one in the net.

Football: The Bulldogs defeated the fierce competitor Apponequet to claim the SCC title. On the emotional night dedicated to ORR’s seniors, the Bulldogs were able keep their emotions in check and claim a 34-19 victory. Despite Apponequet scoring first, the Bulldogs were able to get it back quickly with quarterback Cam Hamilton throwing for a 63 yard pass to Grant Reuter with Landon Goguen kicking for the extra point. In the same quarter, Senior Harry Smith ran for a 66-yard touchdown to end the first quarter with a score of 13-6. Apponequet came right back in the second quarter to match the Bulldogs’ score making it 13-13. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs pulled ahead after Smith ran the ball in for his second touchdown and quarterback Hamilton snuck it in for the two-point conversion to make the score 21-13. In the final quarter, Hamilton scored on a short 4-yard run to secure the 34-19 win for the Bulldogs and make them SCC champions.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records in wins, losses, and ties as of October 16.

Volleyball: (8-8-0) (5-7-0); Field Hockey: (9-2-3) (7-2-3); Girls’ Soccer: (9-2-2) (6-2-2); Boys’ Soccer: (3-6-2) (3-5-2); Golf: (12-3-0) (12-3-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (9-0-0) (7-0-0); Football: (6-0-0) (6-0-0).

By Kaitlin Kelley