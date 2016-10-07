Boys’ Soccer Claims First Win of the Season

Here is a look at the fourth week of official scheduled games for Old Rochester Regional High School fall athletics.

Boys’ Soccer: The boys’ soccer team has had a rough season so far, suffering many losses including one against GNB Voc-Tech on Monday, but on Wednesday, the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season against Apponequet. It was a close game with a score of 1-0. Senior captain Alex Sousa found the back of the net for the Bulldogs and James Dwyer made seven key saves to secure the win for the Bulldogs.

Girls’ Soccer: The girls’ soccer team played two tough teams this week and experienced their first loss of the season to GNB Voc-Tech. They lost 6-2 with Maddie Demanche and Ava Ciffolillo scoring the two lone goals for the Bulldogs. On Wednesday, they played Apponequet and came out with a 4-4 tie. Both teams came out fighting through the miserable conditions that Mother Nature had to offer. Meg Hughes, Mary Butler, Ciffolillo, and Demanche each put one in the net for ORR.

Volleyball: The Lady Bulldogs had a difficult week surpassing their competition. On Monday, the girls faced GNB Voc-Tech and lost all three sets (25-12, 25-11, 25-16). On Wednesday, the girls had a better game winning two out of the five sets against Apponequet. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get past their third competitor of the week and lost 3-0 to Case on Friday.

Golf: The Bulldogs took on Apponequet on Monday at the Bay Club (par 35) with a 152-137 win. Top players for ORR were Collin Fitzpatrick who shot a 39 for 29 points, Russ Noonan who shot a 40 for 28 points, and Tyler Mourao who shot a 41 for 25 points. Fitzpatrick and Mourao also played really well in their match against Fairhaven on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick shot two over 37 for 33 points and Mourao shot a 38 for 32 points, which led the Bulldogs to a 151-29 win. On Wednesday, the team faced Seekonk and beat them 146-105. Noonan, Sam Henrie, and Alex Henrie led the scoring for the Bulldogs.

Field Hockey: The field hockey team had a fantastic week defeating all three of their opponents. On Monday, they played New Bedford and came out with a 4-2 win. Kaitlin Kelley scored two of the four goals for the Bulldogs, and Hannah Guard and Sophie Hubbard also put one in net. On Wednesday, the girls faced Case with a 7-0 victory. Goals were scored by Hubbard (2), Reese Graham (2), Sophia Church, Lexi Parker, and Emily Bock. The Lady Bulldogs then traveled to Bourne on Friday and surpassed the harsh elements to claim a 1-0 victory. Hubbard scored the lone goal assisted by Kelley. Riley Goulet and Gates Tenerowicz both had an outstanding game in net with a couple of crucial saves to secure the win.

Football: The Bulldogs gave Seekonk their first loss on Friday with a 28-7 victory. In the first quarter, Mike Mcallister ran the ball 48 yards into the end zone, which put the Bulldogs up 6-0. Shortly after, Harry Smith ran it in two yards adding another six points to the scoreboard making it 12-0. In the fourth quarter, quarterback Cam Hamilton threw 13 yards to Patrick Saltmarsh, which extended their lead to 18-7, and then Smith ran it in for the two-point conversion making it 20-7. Hamilton again connected with Saltmarsh later in the quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass then ran in the two-point conversion to finalize the score 28-7.

Below are the overall fall team records, followed by the conference records in wins, losses, and ties as of October 1.

Volleyball: (4-6-0) (4-5-0); Field Hockey: (7-1-2) (5-1-2); Girls’ Soccer: (6-1-1) (3-1-1); Boys’ Soccer: (1-6-1) (1-4-1); Golf: (9-2-0) (9-2-0); Girls’ Cross Country: (4-0-0) (4-0-0); Boys’ Cross Country: (4-0-0) (4-0-0); Football: (4-0-0) (4-0-0).

By Kaitlin Kelley