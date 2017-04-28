Boys’ Lacrosse Shuts Out Fairhaven

Here are the highlights from this week of sports at Old Rochester Regional High School:

Boys’ Lacrosse: The Old Rochester Bulldogs boys’ lacrosse team had their first shut out of the season last week against the Fairhaven Blue Devils. The win was an entire team effort starting with the goalie and finishing with the attackmen. Playing his second year of varsity, Nate King saved 10 of the Blue Devils’ shots on net. The four starting defensemen, Nick Rego, Gavin Fox, Justin Shay and Andrew Riggi, allowed little past them. The combination of the strong defense and the stellar saves prevented the Fairhaven offense from accomplishing much of anything. Senior Charles Tirrell proved to be a crucial component to the team dynamic by helping the ball from the defensive zone to the critical scoring area. Tirrell had one goal and four assists. Alongside Tirrell in the midfield was Patrick Kiernan who finished with two goals. Attackmen Patrick Saltmarsh and Corey Lunn recorded two goals apiece. Landon Goguen was the leading goal scorer of the game with four goals and one assist. This win advanced Old Rochester to 4-1 overall and undefeated 3-0 in the SCC. The second game of the week against Dighton-Rehoboth was rescheduled to May 1 due to inclement weather.

Girls’ Lacrosse: The girls’ lacrosse team hosted Fairhaven at home last Wednesday and also recorded a 19-4 win. The Lady Bulldogs with unmatched intensity easily won the game. Like the boys’ team, it all started with the goalie. Sophomore Gates Tenerowicz made nine saves. The Fairhaven Blue Devils had a difficult time getting past the strong defense the Bulldogs provided. Molly Lanagan, Julia Barrett, Caroline Thomas, and Mary Butler restricted the Blue Devils from many shots on net. In the offensive zone, midfielder Madison Cooney along with the attack duo of Emily Hiller and Ali Hulsebosch each managed four goals. Hiller and Hulsebosch also recorded three and eight assists, respectively. Additionally, Megan Shay scored three times, Avery O’Brien-Nichols contributed two, and Taylor Lee added a goal. The Lady Bulldogs continue with a perfect record of 6-0/ 3-0 SCC. Old Rochester was scheduled to host Dighton-Rehoboth last Friday; however, the game was rained out and rescheduled to May 1.

Baseball: In their lone matchup of the week, the Old Rochester Bulldogs beat Dighton-Rehoboth 6-2. The DR Falcons started the game off fast and furious by scoring two runs in the first inning. However, when the second inning began, Old Rochester stepped it up. Junior starter Michael Kenefick managed to retire 14 of the last 16 batters he faced and only permitted three hits, two strikeouts, and two walks. The Bulldogs advanced the score to 3-2 by the end of the fourth inning, but soon created a greater lead from their opponents. Chris Labelle and William Hopkins hit back-to-back singles. Jacob Asiaf returned them home after hitting a three-run home run. This put Old Rochester at a 6-2 lead. John Breault and Kenefick each had singles, while Hopkins recorded three hits, a single, double, triple, RBI, and scored three runs. David Arruda pitched in the seventh inning, which had no score.

Girls’ Tennis: The girls’ tennis team faced Wareham this past week and won 5-0. In the first singles, Delaney Pothier faced Elise Abbott and swept her away in a 6-0, 6-0 defeat. Danielle Nutter, playing second singles, continued the winning streak and won 6-0, 6-2 over Natalia Moulding. Charlotte Cole had a 6-0, 6-1 gain over Wareham’s Katie Russo. Not only did the Lady Bulldogs triumph over their Wareham in singles, but Old Rochester remained the winners of both doubles matchups. Emma Collings and Kinsley Dickerson played together at first doubles and came up with a 6-2, 6-3 win. Playing in their first varsity match, Zoe Bilodeau and Gracey Weedall contributed with a 6-2, 6-3 win. Old Rochester remains undefeated with a record of 5-0, 4-0 SCC.

Boys’ Tennis: The boys’ tennis team was no different. They won their match against Wareham 5-0 to maintain their perfect record of 4-0, 4-0 SCC. Caleb Jagoda and Geoffrey Noonan both notched 6-0, 6-0 wins in the first and second singles. Making his varsity debut, Jack Cadden managed a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the third singles. Jake Thompson and Colin O’Malley played strongly together to achieve a 6-1, 6-0 win. First-time varsity players Joe Sheridan and Emmett McQuade also notched a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the second doubles.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch