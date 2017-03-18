Boys’ Hockey Named ‘Top Dog’

Here is a summary of this week’s sports at Old Rochester Regional High School:

Boys’ Basketball: In the semi-finals of the South Coast bracket, the Old Rochester Bulldogs played Hanover last Tuesday. It was a close game but unfortunately, Old Rochester lost 51 to 57. Matt Valles was the leading scorer with 21 points. Russell Noonan played a good game with 14 points. Not far behind were Jason Gamache and Jacob Cafarella with ten and six points, respectively. This is the third time in four years that the Bulldogs made it to the semi-finals. Old Rochester had an amazing season and won the SCC for the third straight year. The seniors – Matt Valles, Russell Noonan, Jacob Cafarella, Pat Cummings, Tyler Mourao and Cam Hamilton – will be missed, but the Bulldogs look forward to a promising season next year.

Boys’ Hockey: The Bulldogs took on Dartmouth early in week at the John Gallo Ice Rink in Bourne. Sam Henrie and Owen Powers both scored a goal in the first to make the score 2-1. During the second period, Noah Strawn scored a goal and Sam Austin scored two. This advanced the score to 5-3. In the third period, Landon Goguen scored the final goal for the Bulldogs. ORR/FHS hockey ended the game 6-3 and advanced to the South Sectional Finals where they would play Rockland High School. This proved to be a tougher battle. There was no score during the first period. By the end of the second, the game was tied at 1-1, with Strawn scoring the ORR/FHS goal. The Bulldogs rose to the challenge and in the third period Henrie and Tayber Labonte each scored a goal to finish the game 3-1. The Bulldogs not only beat Rockland, but won the Division 3 South Championship! Now they are off to Bright Arena at Harvard to take on the Division 3 North Champions.

Boys’ and Girls’ Track: Members of the boys’ and girls’ track team competed in New York City last weekend in Nationals. Two teams broke the national record. Old Rochester boys’ shuttle hurdles managed to beat a national record and placed 7th in the nation. The team was composed of Danny Renwick, Will Hopkins, Harry Smith, and Eli Spevak. The girls’ team – consisting of Caroline Murphy, Maxine Kellum, Rachel Demmer, and Brooke Santos – placed 14th. The boys’ pentathlon competitor, Danny Renwick, achieved a 2nd place finish and missed 1st place by .04 seconds; he was named an All-American.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch