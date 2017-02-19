All Around Accomplishments for ORR Sports

Here’s an update on the Old Rochester Regional sports for this week:

Boys’ Basketball: Due to the inclement weather, the boys’ basketball team was only able to partake in one game this week. The Bulldogs played Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech last Tuesday and managed an 80-71 point lead. Senior captain Russell Noonan led the team with a career high 39 points and eight assists. Jason Gamache followed with 15 points and seven assists. The duo worked together to stop the Bears. Bennett Fox followed adding 12 points and six assists. The strong defense and aggressive offensive ultimately set ORR apart and helped them to dominate. The Bulldogs are now tied for first in the SCC with Bourne. Their record is 12-4/11-3 SCC.

Girls’ Basketball: The Lady Bulldogs also started their week off with a 56-43 point win over the GNB Voc-Tech Bears. The second-year senior captain, Sophia Church, led ORR with 15 points. Not far behind was co-captain, Olivia Labbe, with 12 points. Also adding to the score were Maddie Demanche with eight, Emma Collings with six, and Mary Butler with five. During their rescheduled matchup versus Wareham, the Lady Bulldogs triumphed 44-30. The game started off slow, but Collings soon took control and finished with 16 points. Church was not far behind with 10 points. At the end of the week, ORR remains in a three-way tie in the SCC with Apponequet and GNB Voc-Tech. Their record is now 14-4/12-3 SCC.

Boys’ Hockey: The ORR/Fairhaven Ice Hockey dominated Dighton-Rehoboth with a 5-2 win. The game starts off with defenseman Landon Goguen scoring. Little did he know, he had just recorded the 100th point of his high school hockey career. It is a great accomplishment that few players achieve. The game continued with Noah Strawn hitting in two goals before the end of the first period. In the second, Goguen got another to advance the score to 4-1. Strawn finished the game with one more goal in the third. The Bulldogs continued their winning streak in their second matchup of the week against GNB Voc-Tech with a 10-1 victory. The game started out fast with one goal apiece from Ryan Labonte and Ryan Raphael. Soon the score advanced to 8-1 with the help of additional goals from Labonte and Raphael, along with Strawn, Goguen, and Sam Henrie. The Bulldogs are now 16-1.

Boys’ and Girls’ Track: This past Saturday, both the Old Rochester Regional boys’ and girls’ track teams competed in the Indoor Track Championship against Apponequet, Bourne, Case, Dighton-Rehoboth, Fairhaven, Seekonk, Wareham, and Greater New Bedford RVTHS. The girls’ team dominated their competitors with 109 points to take the lead in their sixth straight SEC Championship. They were distantly followed by Dighton-Rehoboth, who achieved 58 points. There were first place wins by Madeline Scheub in the 600 (1:51.27), Madison Martin in the 1-mile (5:52.76), Avery Nugent in the 2-mile (12:43.54), and Brooke Santos in the 55 hurdles (9.09). The Lady Bulldogs’ 4×400 relay team also took first place (4:35.82) in the event. Danny Renwick won the 55 hurdles (7.96) and the high jump (6-foot-6). The boys’ track team placed second overall.

By Alexandra Hulsebosch