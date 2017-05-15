UCT Celebrates School Library Month

In celebration of the importance of school librarians and their school library programs, the American Association of School Librarians and Upper Cape Tech proclaimed April as School Library Month. In support of school libraries, Assistant Superintendent/Principal Mr. Forget had students read the proclamation during the daily morning announcements. Mrs. Adams, the school librarian, invited Ms. Scott, Forestdale Elementary School’s librarian and Ms. Morgan, Forestdale Elementary School’s first grade class to visit Upper Cape Tech. For their visit, Mrs. Gausman’s tenth-grade students from the Environmental Tech shop read Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax and then discussed the message of environmentalism in the story. This was followed by the Environmental Tech students assisting the first graders in making Truffula Tree pencils and a tour of the Environmental shop. This collaboration was so enjoyable and meaningful to all that this will be an annual event.

Sponsored by Upper Cape Tech’s PTO, another school library event was a visit by “Rosie the Riveter.” Judith Black, a renowned, award-winning writer and storyteller, shared an engaging performance of “Rosie the Riveter” to students in U.S. History classes. Students gained an appreciation for the “Rosies” who were the heroines on the home front. They worked all shifts and all jobs and plowed their way through a male-dominant workplace woven with sexism, discrimination, and racism all in the effort to support the men on the front lines. Following the presentation, students discussed the relevancy of these social struggles today. Mrs. Adams was appreciative for the support of the school library program and the opportunity the PTO gave the students in experiencing history through storytelling.