Tri-County Music Association Scholarship

The Tri-County Music Association wishes to congratulate the 2016 recipients of the John R. Pandolfi Scholarship. Since 1962, the Tri-County Music Association has been working hard to bring quality music to the community and to assist local youth in achieving dreams of doing the same. Proceeds from ticket sales and generous donations are distributed annually to a competitive selection of young people whose talent and ambition serves as an inspiration for the Tri-County Symphonic Band. We encourage you to follow us on Facebook and visit us at www.tricountysymphonicband.org to find our concert schedule, make a donation to our scholarship fund, and find our scholarship and summer study grant applications.

Each year $12,000 is distributed among college students, each receiving scholarships worth $1,000-$1,500. For high school students, summer study grants are awarded to assist with the cost of excellent music camps and lessons, such as Tanglewood Institute, Berklee College of Music, the New England Conservatory, and many more.

This year, we congratulate college students Michael Bliss of Mattapoisett (New York University), Travis Bliss of Mattapoisett (New England Conservatory), Kyla Dubuc of Taunton (UMass Amherst), Lauren Hart of Dartmouth (Crane School of Music), Michael Raposo of Somerset (The Hartt School of Music), Angela Reed of Fall River (Rhode Island College), Ryan Sander of Mashpee (The New School), and Zachary West of Plymouth (Cleveland Institute). We also congratulate our outstanding high school students who received summer grants: Haley Cobb of Plymouth (Tanglewood), Timothy Fortin of Seekonk (Jazz in July at Amherst), Jadyn Gonsalves of Dartmouth (violin lessons), Jason Ho of Seekonk (piano, sax and theory lessons), Bjorn Kydland of Taunton (trumpet and piano lessons), Madison Lamothe of Centerville (Torgggler Summer Voice Institute), Mia Quinlan of Mattapoisett (Music Institute at Rhode Island College), Robert Taft of E. Falmouth (UNH Summer Youth Music School), and Maxxon Wolski of Mattapoisett (Berklee Music Production Camp).

Without the attendance and donations of a large group of supporters, none of these scholarships or grants could exist. Please join us at Lyndon Auditorium on November 25, 2016 for our Scholarship Showcase Concert to hear some of our scholarship recipients play their favorite selections.