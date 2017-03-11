Tabor Seniors Celebrate 100 Days to Go

As the spring break approaches for the Tabor Academy community, the end of a Tabor career is quickly approaching for seniors. On Monday evening, March 6, Tabor hosted the annual “100 Days Dinner” for the senior class in celebration of the beginning of the end.

The entire senior class gathered in the lobby of Tabor’s Hoyt Hall, where parents had transformed the space to fit the theme of “Superheroes,” which the class voted on. Students sat at one of about a dozen tables, surrounded by cityscapes plastering the walls, giant superhero balloons and cardboard cutouts, music playing in the background, and much more.

Every student dressed up in their own superhero outfit, with a range of ideas on display. While many dressed up as well-known characters such as Batman, Superman, The Flash, The Incredibles, and more, others opted for lesser-known characters from their cultures from across the world. Several students donned Tom Brady jerseys, the local superhero here in the New England area for his incredible career with the Patriots.

After a delicious meal and a large offering of desserts, students dispersed throughout the room, taking the time to chat with friends and take in the wide variety of costumes. Many students gathered to take photographs in their costumes and outfits to remember the event.

“I was able to laugh and talk to all of my friends from my class and just enjoy the moment as it was,” said senior Bryce Finley. “I forgot about homework and tests and focused on my friends and having a great time.”

Though there are, in fact, only about 80 days until graduation on Tabor’s waterfront, the 100 Days Dinner nonetheless was a time for the entire senior class to gather and enjoy time spent with each other. Throughout a class’s four years at Tabor, there are few moments when a single class is gathered without the other classes intermixed. Before this dinner on Monday evening, the senior class had only gathered in its entirety during Orientation Week at the beginning of the school year in September.

Once seniors return from spring break, there will be only 63 days until graduation. During that time, most seniors will have an idea as to their path next year in college and will be taking their final classes at Tabor. While May will feature the dreaded stress of Advanced Placement exams, seniors will have much to look forward to. Staple events such as Prom and Baccalaureate will highlight the annual “Senior Week,” which in the past has featured trips to a comedian, Six Flags, Red Sox games, and other exciting group events. Even just hanging out on Tabor’s waterfront becomes a gift for most seniors.

By Jack Gordon