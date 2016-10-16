Tabor Inducts Inaugural Class into Athletic Hall of Fame

This weekend, the inaugural class of former Tabor Academy athletes, coaches, and teams will be inducted into the Tabor Academy Athletic Hall of Fame. These inductees were chosen from many former Seawolves as those who have most left a legacy on Tabor athletics through their leadership, sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication.

The event will commence with a luncheon and induction ceremony for the honorees and their guests, followed by a public ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the Hall of Fame at 3:30 pm on Saturday, October 15, in the Fish Center for Health & Athletics on campus.

The inaugural class of 2016 is comprised of 29 members from the years 1938 to 1995. The members include 15 individuals, six teams, and seven coaches. The distinguished list of inductees includes longtime Tabor Boy Captain John Carlson, the 1965 Men’s Crew who won the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta, and Olympic gold-medalist hockey player Colleen Coyne.

The inductees were chosen by a committee of Tabor coaches, alumni, faculty both past and present, and coaches. The choice was made from a pool of nearly 200 Seawolves nominated by members of the Tabor community.

While the inaugural class is relatively large, each future Hall of Fame class will consist of three individuals, one team, and one coach.

The Hall of Fame began as a project to honor Rob Hollis, a skilled athlete during his time at Tabor as a member of the Class of 1973, who had recently suffered from a stroke. The project was led by Dick Duffy, a former Tabor student, faculty member, coach, and longtime friend of the school. With the help of Hollis’ friends, family, and teammates, enough funds were raised to properly establish the Hall of Fame.

Hollis was named the first member.

The new Athletic Hall of Fame will be constructed in the main concourse of the Fish Center, an area that athletes and guests from Tabor and around New England pass through every day. It will serve as a visual reminder of the long history of athletic tradition and success at the school.

“As we walked through the [Fish Center concourse] and envisioned the Athletic Hall of Fame installed, everyone agreed this was the right place,” said Duffy in Tabor Today magazine.

The Hall of Fame events this weekend will be part of a bigger event known as “Tabor Day,” a revamping of a popular athletic celebration that was held many decades ago. In addition to a full schedule of athletic contests in the afternoon, the event will be a chance for Tabor families, alums, and friends to enjoy the sunny fall weather much like it was done years ago.

The school invites members of the community to come and enjoy the celebration of athletics on Saturday.

The inductees are as follows:

For Individuals: David Barker Jr. ’72; Joby Branion III ’81; Colleen Coyne ’89; Michael Finn ’74; Elizabeth Robinson Hagemann ’38; Robert Hollis ’73; Paul Hughes ’79; George Linzee ’69; Camillo Merizalde ’77; Richard Pariseau ’56; Donald “Rip” Perry ’47; Eleanor Pierce ’84; Jack Riley ’39; Emily Roller ’95; and Travis Roy ‘95.

For Coaches: Toby Baker; Tom Buffinton; Capt. John Carlson; Dick Duffy ’56; Harry Hoyle; Jules Luchini; and Tim Walsh.

For the Teams: 1961 Varsity Boys’ Basketball; 1965 Varsity Boys’ Henley Crew; 1976 Varsity Football; 1988 Varsity Girls’ Crew; 1990 Varsity Sailing; and 1994 Varsity Girls’ Hockey.

By Jack Gordon