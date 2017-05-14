Summer Adventures In Learning (SAIL) Program

The Old Rochester Regional School District/Superintendency Union #55 is pleased to offer a summer enrichment program for students currently in pre-kindergarten through Grade 9 to increase student learning while having fun!

The brochure of course offerings for the SAIL Program is now available online! The course listings, online registration, and health form can be found on all of the district and school homepages at www.oldrochester.org.

The program is held at the ORR Junior/Senior High School and runs for six weeks. It is broken into two 3-week sessions. Students can enroll for Session A, Session B, or both! The tuition is $225 per 3-week session, and $450 total for the two 3-week sessions. The program will run Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon with the exception of the first week of Session A, which will be at those same hours on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to avoid the Independence Day holiday. Session A will run from July 5 to July 20 and Session B will run from July 25 to August 10.

Available slots will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. A completed registration and a check for the tuition fee must be submitted for each student by June 2, 2017. The health form is also available online and should be submitted upon registration. Confirmation of participation will be sent to each family in late June.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the SAIL Co-Directors, Charles West (charleswest@oldrochester.org) and Kyle Letendre (kyleletendre@oldrochester.org).

We look forward to an exciting, enriching, and fun-filled summer with our students!