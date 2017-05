We would like to congratulate the top five students of the Old Rochester Regional High School 2017 senior class who earned recognition by the South Coast Conference as this year’s Academic All Stars. Students were honored with a luncheon and awards ceremony at Independence Harbor in Assonet on April 27. Shown here, left to right: Hanna Guard, Molly Lanagan, Jordan McArdle, Maxx Wolski, Dan Renwick. Photo courtesy Lorraine Barry