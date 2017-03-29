The Sippican Lands Trust is seeking applicants for its “Helen A. Arthur Scholarship.” A monetary award of up to $1,000 is available to a Marion resident who is a graduating senior from any secondary school by June 2017 and is preferably pursing an education in environmental studies or a related field. Please postmark a completed application by May 1, 2017 and mail to Sippican Lands Trust, Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 848, Marion, MA 02738.

The scholarship is made available through the Sippican Lands Trust Scholarship Fund. This fund was created and named after Helen Adams Arthur (1940-2008). Helen was a beloved resident of Marion who had a deep interest in the preservation of the beautiful open spaces in town, reflecting the mission of the lands trust.

Those interested in applying should visit the Sippican Lands Trust website, www.sippicanlandstrust.org, to download the application. Applications will also be available at the SLT office located at 156 Front Street, Marion. Call 508-748-3080 or email info@sippicanlandstrust.org for more information.