Sippican Adopts Parent Outreach Program

The Marion School Committee and two teacher leaders hope that a new parent outreach program called ANCHOR will connect the school and families who otherwise might not be inclined to visit or participate in school events.

Teachers Lisa Dix and Lisa Horan presented the school committee with an outline of the program that aligns with the school district’s strategic goal for social/emotion learning, which includes more community and family outreach. The program goal is to ultimately support in-school instruction from both the school and home setting.

Dix and Horan said they had noticed that some parents have an aversion to coming to the school. Their solution is to try to construct a more relaxed and friendly environment to better welcome these parents.

Monthly meetings on a number of different topics have been scheduled, and refreshments and other incentives, such as gift cards, would be offered to garner interest in attendance.

“We’re hoping that it is going to be a success,” said Dix. She said the two are hoping for a positive turn out in numbers. “But you never know,” Dix said.

School committee member Michelle Smith liked the idea.

“I think it’s great,” said Smith. “I love that you’re growing as strong leaders at Sippican and taking this initiative.”

School Committee Chairman Christine Marcolini said, “And this is your time. This is something extra that you are doing above and beyond your typical school day…. I think it’s excellent.”

There have been nine meetings scheduled so far, all at different venues:

September 21: Back to School Celebration at Village Apartments;

October 19: Attendance/Homework How-To’s at the Sippican School Community Room (babysitting offered);

November 16: How to Read the New Report Card at Tabor Admissions Room (babysitting offered);

December 21: Tips on How to Read With Your Child at Village Apartments (babysitting offered);

January 12: Guest Jessica Minahan at Sippican School (babysitting offered);

February 15: School Terms and Acronyms/Technology at the Marion Rec Room (babysitting offered);

March 15: Mindfulness at Sippican School Community Room (babysitting offered);

April 26: The Power of a Growth Mindset at Tabor Admissions Room (babysitting offered);

May 24: End of year Celebration at the Marion Rec Room.

All meetings are from 6:00 – 7:00 pm.

The next meeting of the Marion School Committee is scheduled for October 5 at 6:30 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry