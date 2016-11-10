Screenagers to be Shown at ORR

We are pleased to announce that the Old Rochester Regional School District will be showing the film Screenagers on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 pm in the Old Rochester Regional High School auditorium (135 Marion Rd, Mattapoisett, MA). This timely and pertinent film is about the impact of the digital age on children and how to help them minimize harmful effects and find balance. This event is free, and we encourage you and your family to attend. We feel this is an important offering for parents of students of all ages, preschool through senior year. Students in grades 3-12 are welcome to view the film with their parents. For younger children, childcare will be offered in the gymnasium by the ORR High School “AmbassadORs.” More information can be found online at www.screenagersmovie.com.