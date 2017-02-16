Scholarships Available for Tri-Town Seniors

Graduating high school seniors from the Tri-Town area are urged to apply for a several scholarships now available through the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts (CFSEMA).

The following scholarships can be applied for online by clicking the “Apply for a Scholarship” link on the CFSEMA website, www.cfsema.org, beginning on February 1. Both parts of the application are due on April 1.

The George Earl and Katherine Hartley Church Scholarship Fund provides several scholarships of at least $1,000 annually for tuition assistance to students pursuing an LPN, RN or BSN Nursing Degree while attending a two- or four-year accredited college or university. Applicants must be residents of Acushnet, Rochester, Marion and Mattapoisett who are graduating from either Fairhaven, New Bedford, Bishop Stang, Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical or Old Rochester Regional high schools or a graduating senior from Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School. The criterion for selection will be weighted 75% on financial need and 25% on academics.

The Charles J. Lewin Interfaith Scholarship Fund was established to provide scholarships to returning students and graduating high school seniors of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes and Plymouth counties. The Fund provides several scholarships ranging from $700 to $2,000. Scholarships are granted for one year only, although recipients may reapply annually. The criterion for selection will be weighted 50% on financial need, 30% on academics and 20% on personal circumstances. Students with Expected Family Contributions (EFC) above $16,000 are very unlikely to be selected for this scholarship.

The Thomas S. Hathaway Scholarship is awarded to one or two students residing in Acushnet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Marion, Rochester, Wareham, or Westport, who have been accepted or are currently enrolled at Harvard University. Scholarships are based on financial need and academic excellence.

The Ladies’ Branch of the New Bedford Port Society Scholarship provides scholarships for high school seniors and current undergraduates who have one or more of the following: documented family ties to the sea, have received an acceptance letter from a Maritime Academy, or will major in maritime science. First consideration is given to families of descendants of seamen. Applicants must be residents of the Greater New Bedford area, defined as of New Bedford, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Mattapoisett, Marion or Rochester. The criterion for selection will be weighted 75% on financial need and 25% on academics.

About the Community Foundation. Since 1995, area residents have been turning to the Community Foundation to make their philanthropic giving as effective as possible. CFSEMA is a public charity serving thousands of people who share a common concern: improving the quality of life in Southeastern Massachusetts.

While the Foundation’s primary grantmaking focus is on the SouthCoast communities of Greater New Bedford, Greater Fall River, and Southern Plymouth County, CFSEMA is a regional foundation serving 41 cities and towns. To date, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $25 million in grants and program support from 250 funds to humanitarian, educational and cultural organizations in the region. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.cfsema.org.