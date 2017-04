Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announces the following Students of the Month for March, 2017:

Green Team: Olivia Gowell & Spencer Perez-Dormitzer

Orange Team: Julia Rood & Dylan Aguiar

Blue Team: Mackenzie Wilson & Stephen Old

Red Team: Maria Psichopaidas & Evan Correia

Purple Team: Isabella Hunter & Carson Spencer

Special Areas: Chase Taylor & Jayce Kouta