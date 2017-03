Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announces the following Students of the Month for February, 2017:

Green Team: Rachel Foye & Steven Carvalho, Jr.

Orange Team: Bessie Pierre & David Oliver

Blue Team: Sophia Martins & Marc Pothier

Red Team: Erin Besancon & Austin O’Malley

Purple Team: Tavish Nunes& Brendan Burke

Special Areas: Cassidy Yeomans & George Barry