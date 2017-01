Kevin T. Brogioli, Principal of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, announces the following Students of the Month for December 2016:

Green Team: Abigail Forcier & Andrew Eilertsen

Orange Team: Paige Sommers & Colin Kulak

Blue Team: Breigh Christopher & Noah Hanson

Red Team: Hannah Rottler & Zachary Proffit

Purple Team: Natalya Rivera& Noah Ripley

Special Areas: Kiya Doberck & Liam Downey