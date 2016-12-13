ORR Turf Video

ORR Turf is proud to release a two-minute informational video with vivid new images of the current poor conditions of the Tri-Town’s outdoor recreational space at Old Rochester Regional High School.

Students are featured in the video talking about the challenges of playing in the poor conditions, and we show what an amazing community area we can create with this initiative.

ORR Turf is encouraging people to consider donating now before the end of year and join its Founder’s Club. All donations will be used toward renovation of the outdoor rec spaces at ORR. ORR TURF is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization comprised of citizens of Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. Consult your tax professional.

You can view the video at www.ORRTurf.com.