ORR Senior Upcoming Event Schedule

The following schedule is provided to help you plan for the end-of-year activities for ORR seniors.

Thursday, May 11: Senior Breakfast, first block, location TBA. All seniors will be in Block 2 classes. Teachers: If a senior is absent from Block 2, please send their name to the main office.

Tuesday, May 16: Locker clean-out/inspection day for seniors during homeroom. Homeroom will be extended for five minutes. All library books and out-of-season athletic equipment must be returned for all seniors. All outstanding obligations regarding fees, parking tags, and lunch accounts must be settled at this time.

Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19: Last two days of classes for seniors. Teachers should complete “Student Holds” for any outstanding equipment (books, calculators, etc.). Holds should be submitted to the Main Office by May 25 at 11:00 am. Any holds after that time should be placed in Mike Devoll’s Mailbox. We will not be using “Sign-Out” sheets this year.

Friday, May 19: Senior Picnic. Seniors will be dismissed at the end of Block 2; Yearbooks will be distributed during picnic.