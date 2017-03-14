ORR Annual Hoops Classic

The Old Rochester Regional Athletic Hall of Fame (ORRAHOF) is having its “Annual Hoops Classic” basketball games on March 24 at the ORR Gymnasium.

The annual event features returning ORR basketball alumni ladies and gentlemen to play games versus current all-star student players from ORR sports.

The ladies game begins at 6:30 pm with the men’s game to follow at 7:30 pm. All proceeds go to the annual ORRAHOF induction banquet event to be held on June 24.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students sold at the door.

For more info, please contact Dena Xifaras at dxifaras@poah.org or 617-834-9378.