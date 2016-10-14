Upper Cape Tech students will attend the Evan Foundation’s No First Time presentation on Tuesday, October 18 at 12:45 pm in the school’s gymnasium.

The presentation provides educational awareness to prevent drug abuse. Statistics show that children are trying drugs at the young age of 13. The consequences can be devastating considering the teen brain is not fully developed until their early 20s. This is especially true in regards to opioid addiction. The goal is to educate teenagers about this epidemic and the importance of making the right decision – to not pick up, ever – No First Time.

The No First Time presentation consists of a group of speakers whom have all been touched by drug abuse/addiction at some point in their lives: parents of a child who died from a heroin overdose; a detective, who brings an interesting mix of a personal story and stories about his grueling job as he investigates deaths of overdose victims; and a recovering addict, who shares an empowering story of hope and faith.

For more information about the Evan Foundation, please visit their website at evanfoundation.com. Upper Cape Tech is located at 220 Sandwich Road in Bourne.