NHS Spreads Holiday Generosity

During the week of December 19, Old Colony got into the holiday spirit. Starting on Monday, the National Honor Society made its trip to P.A.C.E. Headstart Programs in New Bedford to deliver gifts to kids.

For the past month, the Honor Society and the rest of the school worked hard to collect items for ‘We Care Kits.’ These kits consisted of toothbrushes, toothpaste, warm gloves and hats, socks, books, crayons, coloring books, and toys. The staff and students donated items and time to ensure there would be enough presents for every boy and girl.

Then finally, on Monday, a few NHS members selected by their advisers set out to deliver their gifts. Santa hats, elf costumes, and ugly sweaters were worn with pride as students boarded the buses.

Once there, students were shocked by the grateful kids. P.A.C.E. Headstart is a child development program/day care center that helps low income families in local towns. Some of these children had never had their own toothbrushes before. Many were overjoyed to receive presents.

One student who wished to remain anonymous shared his experience upon arriving back at school.

“You see these children, and you see the poverty and hardship. You see the thing parents tell you not to stare at, and you look into their eyes,” the student said. “They finally had their own toothbrush, gloves, and other things we view as basic necessities, and you see the thankfulness in their heart. The level of appreciation is tangible, and it is fantastic to finally give to those who have had the bare minimum their whole lives.”

NHS President Kelsey Malloy shared the story of two young boys who pulled her aside to thank her for giving them their own Christmas gifts for the first time in their lives. By the end of the day, over 300 gifts had been distributed to kids in need. It was truly a life changing experience for everyone involved.

Later in the Old Colony school week on Wednesday, December 21, the staff and students competed in the annual ugly Christmas sweater contest.

Wacky hats and sweater wearing individuals walked the halls. Students in light up sweaters, double sweaters, and sweaters coated in tinsel competed against staff in reindeer sweaters and even the superintendent wore a sweater-patterned suit. The ugly sweater group took photos together throughout the day.

The following day students took a vote to decide who had the ugliest sweater. The clear winner was Superintendent Polansky.

By Elizabeth Jerome