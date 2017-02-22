Mattapoisett Woman’s Club Scholarship

Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is pleased to offer four $1,000 scholarship awards to Mattapoisett residents who are high school seniors, graduating June 2017. Those who are re-entering the academic world after graduating prior to 2017, and are in pursuit of a post-secondary degree program, will also be considered for one of these awards.

Mattapoisett Woman’s Club is a philanthropic organization that plans and executes fundraising events to help generate the revenue for these scholarships and other charitable donations. In offering these scholarships, the club supports educational leadership and helps to give back to the community that has partnered with the club in its fundraising efforts.

To apply and obtain the scholarship applications, contact the Guidance Offices at the local high schools or preparatory schools. Both applications will be available. You must be a Mattapoisett resident. Deadline for returning the completed application is April 30, 2017.

The following schools will be participating:

ORRHS, Marion Road, Mattapoisett MA 02739 Bishop Stang High School, 500 Slocum Road, N. Dartmouth, MA 02747 Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School, 476 North Avenue, Rochester, MA 02770 Tabor Academy, Front Street, Marion, MA 02738 Bristol County Agricultural High School, 135 Center Street, Dighton, MA 02715

The scholarship winners will be announced at the schools’ awards night prior to graduation. Final deadline for returning completed applications is April 30, 2017. No one will be considered after this date. The scholarship money is paid directly to the student’s college and the scholarship will be granted after the first successfully completed semester in college.

If you have any further questions, you may contact the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club at P.O. Box 1444, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.