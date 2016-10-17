Mattapoisett Resident Awarded Scholarship

The Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists (MOSES) awarded Mattapoisett resident Anna Haznar, daughter of Massachusetts Department of Transportation member Pam Haznar, with the Paul E. Cantwell, Milton J. Dubinsky Scholarship at its recent monthly meeting. Ms. Haznar is currently a sophomore at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She is majoring in environmental studies. MOSES represents 3,500 science and engineering professionals who dedicate themselves to serving the public interest. They work each day to keep the Commonwealth’s citizens, their air, water and food supplies, the energy they depend on, the environment that they live and recreate in and the infrastructure that they travel on, safe. Its Goodwill Committee allocates and distributes more than $24,500 annually to support the advanced education of its members and their immediate family. Since its inception, over $250,000 has been awarded. To learn more about MOSES, visit www.MOSES-MA.org.