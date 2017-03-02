Mattapoisett Congregational Church Memorials Scholarships

Mattapoisett Congregational Church is pleased to once again offer scholarships to students graduating from high school in June who reside in the town of Mattapoisett, Marion or Rochester. Three $1000 scholarships will be awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, community service and financial need. Applications and supplementary information are now available at the local public and private schools. The deadline for electronic submission of documents is Friday, April 21, 2017.

Students will be notified of their selection by May 5 via email. Scholarship recipients will be presented in church on Scholarship Sunday, May 21 during the 10 o’clock service of worship.

If you are a graduating senior from ORR, Old Colony, Bishop Stang or Tabor Academy and have any questions about the scholarship application process, you are invited to contact the Mattapoisett Congregational Church office via email at mattcong@verizon.net.