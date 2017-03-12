The 2017 John R. Pandolfi Scholarship applications are due April 1. The Tri-County Music Association is still accepting scholarship and summer study grant applications. Scholarships of $1,000-$1,500 will be awarded to students attending a four-year college or university as a music major. Current college students and college-bound high school seniors from Bristol, Plymouth and Barnstable counties are eligible to apply.

We are also proud to offer summer music study grants to deserving high school students. This program helps to defray the cost for recipients’ musical study in summer camps, summer programs and private lessons.

Visit our website www.tricountysymphonicband.org for details.