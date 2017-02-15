Greater New Bedford Garden Club Scholarship

The Greater New Bedford Garden Club is accepting applications for the $1,500 Rose L. Murphy Scholarship to be awarded to a student enrolled in a full-time college program in 2017-2018. The applicant must be pursuing a degree either in environmental sciences, horticulture, landscape architecture, conservation, or related scientific fields.

Students are required to have been a legal Massachusetts resident for at least one year prior to June 1 of his /her school graduation. You will find application forms and requirements at your local high school or secondary school’s guidance office.

You can send applications to Ms. Ellen P. Flynn, Chair of Scholarship for the Greater New Bedford Garden Club, P.O. Box 1312, Mattapoisett, MA 02739. Applications and required paperwork must be received on or before May 1, 2017.