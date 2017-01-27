Fundraising for F.O.R.M. at Upcoming Jazz Brunch

Another performance opportunity for musical students at the Old Rochester Regional High School and Junior High is coming up at the end of this month.

The Friends of Old Rochester Music will be hosting a Family Brunch this Sunday, January 29, at the Inn at Shipyard Park in Mattapoisett to help support the Music Departments at both schools.

“It’s an ‘open mic’ fundraiser for F.O.R.M. to raise money for trips, instruments and repairs,” high school Music Director Mike Barnicle said.

The brunch replaces the very successful Turks fundraiser that has been held annually in the past years and allows for attendees to hear performances from some of the students their support will benefit.

F.O.R.M. is planning to hold a raffle and will have a variety of live music from both students and professionals.

“Performing for a small audience makes the performance itself more intimate. It creates a feeling of community,” said Elise Parker, a member of the high school jazz combo that will be performing at the event. “Everyone has a common interest, and it’s cool to see everyone so interested in what you’re doing.”

This feeling of community is heightened by the contributions from F.O.R.M. that allow students enrolled in ORR musical groups to have a greater experience in the department than possible with just school funding alone.

In the recent past, the group helped the high school mixed chorus purchase new chorus dresses, pay for transportation to competitions, and provide scholarships for graduating seniors.

For some of the students benefitted by these actions, this small concert is a way for them to demonstrate their appreciation. For others, the brunch is another thing F.O.R.M. has given to them that helps further their passion for music.

“I know it makes me more nervous performing for smaller groups, but by doing this performance, I might be more comfortable with it in the future,” band and chorus member Caroline Regis said. “I’m going to treat this performance as something fun with friends, but also use it as a learning experience for the future.”

What type of music are attendees to expect?

“[We’ll play] popular songs from the 70s and 80s, along with some jazz standards; songs that people will recognize,” senior Maxx Wolski said of the jazz combo’s planned performances.

The Musical Sunday Brunch at the inn will run from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm this Sunday. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $15 for students for “a full brunch buffet.” To reserve tickets if still available, email F.O.R.M. at orrform02739@gmail.com.

By Jo Caynon