Interested in pursuing a career in Nursing? The Friends of Marion Visiting Nurses is a Marion nonprofit organization which awards annual scholarships to local high school seniors who desire to work toward a degree in the field of nursing. Recipients must be residents of Marion, Mattapoisett, or Rochester, and are chosen on the basis of academic ability, community service, and financial need. The application and its accompanying materials are due by May 1, 2017, and the award recipients will be notified shortly thereafter. To receive the Friends of Marion Visiting Nurses Scholarship Application, please email your request to REEMERSON78@gmail.com and an application will be sent to you.