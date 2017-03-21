Friends Academy Summer Camp Fair

Friends Academy, located at 1088 Tucker Road in North Dartmouth, will hold a Summer Camp Fair on Sunday, April 2 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. SouthCoast families who are interested in learning more about the any of the school’s camp programs, including the Orton Gillingham Program and Summer Math and Writing Maintenance Program for children with language-based learning differences, are invited to tour the school with student guides, visit classrooms, and speak with camp counselors.

The Friends Academy Summer Programs serve students from Early Childhood through grade 9. This event is designed to allow families to explore the summer programs in depth and to better understand the value of the dynamic, fun, and meaningful experiences the school provides children in the SouthCoast, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island areas.

The summer programs offer a wide array of innovative, interesting programs including sports camps, creative camps, cooking camps, technology based programs, and educational programs.

Founded in 1810, Friends Academy is an independent, nonprofit day school, serving boys and girls. For more information about our summer programs call Charley Pelissier, Director of External Programs, at 508-999-1356. For information about Friends Academy, call Katherine Gaudet at 508-999-1356.