Friends Academy Open House

Friends Academy, located at 1088 Tucker Road in North Dartmouth, MA, will hold an Open House on Sunday, February 12, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Families who are interested in learning more about the school’s programs, including the Sally Borden Program for children with language-based learning differences, are invited to tour the school with student guides, visit classrooms, and speak with teachers, alums and current and past parents.

At 1:30 pm, parents and their students are invited to “be” a Middle School student at Friends. In twenty minute intervals, parents will experience classes in social studies, English and Latin classes. At 2:30 pm, the event will culminate with a presentation called “The Middle Schoolers’ Mind.”

Friends Academy serves students from Early Childhood through Grade 8. The event is designed to allow families to explore Friends Academy in depth and to better understand the value of the dynamic and meaningful educational experience the school provides children in the South Coast, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island areas.

The Sally Borden Program offers a unique educational opportunity for children with language-based learning differences, including difficulty acquiring reading, spelling, written expression, math, organizational and/or study skills due to dyslexia or a specific learning disability. An informational session about The Sally Borden School will be held at 2:30 pm.

Founded in 1810, Friends Academy is an independent, nonprofit day school, serving boys and girls. For more information call Katherine Gaudet, Assistant Head of School for Admissions and Community Engagement, at 508-999-1356.