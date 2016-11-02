Seniors and parents at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School are encouraged to attend FAFSA Day Massachusetts to get free help completing the FAFSA. The FAFSA is the free federally required form for all students seeking financial aid for college, including grants, loans, and federal work-study.

At FAFSA Day Massachusetts, financial aid experts will guide you through completing the FAFSA and answer questions about your specific circumstances. We encourage all seniors and their parents to attend this free event. The closest FAFSA Day site is Upper Cape Tech in Bourne, and will be held on Sunday, November 6 at 1:00 pm. Visit www.FAFSADay.org to register and learn more.

For questions, please contact Jennifer McGuire at jmcguire@uppercapetech.org or by calling 508-759-7711 ext. 247.