Falmouth Academy Science Fair

Falmouth Academy’s 29th Science Fair took place on February 23, bringing together students and professional scientists, doctors and engineers who graciously volunteered their time to judge the competition. It was a beautiful confluence of mentoring and teaching capitalizing on the wealth of the regional scientific community and highlighting Falmouth Academy’s commitment to scientific inquiry and student-centered learning.

One hundred local experts evaluated 164 projects submitted by middle and upper school students culminating in awarding 65 prizes, scholarships and honorable mentions including awards for excellence in graphic presentation and projects focusing on local ecology. Fifteen projects will go on to compete regionally at Bridgewater State University on March 11.

Emma Keeler ’19 of Rochester placed first for her research, “Calcium Carbonate Vent Influences on Aspects of a Meiofaunal Community” and received the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) scholarship. Additionally, Emma earned the Salt Pond Areas Bird Sanctuary First Place Upper School Scholarship. Emma is the daughter of Russell and Wendy Keeler of Rochester.

Other Tri-Town students recognized include:

Fifth Place, Grace Russell, ’19 of Mattapoisett: Factors Affecting Shell Preference of the Hermit Crab Pagurus longicarpus.

Honorable Mention, Eleanor Beams, ’21of Mattapoisett: The Effect of Different Concentrations of Various Laundry Detergents on the Health and Lifespan of Brine Shrimp.

Honorable Mention, Megan Iverson, ’18 of Marion: The Effect of Temperature on the Density of Film During Development.

Honorable Mention, Max Richins, ’22 of Marion: The Effect of Roundup® on Genetically Modified Corn When Facing Competition from Weeds.