Falmouth Academy has announced its Head of School’s List for academic achievement in the first trimester. Students named to the list have earned at least three A’s and no grade below B-minus for the trimester, which ended November 22.

12th Grade: Oliver Russell of Mattapoisett & Eliza Van Voorhis of Mattapoisett

11th Grade: Alissya Silva of Marion

10th Grade: Emma Keeler of Rochester & Grace Russell of Mattapoisett

8th Grade: Eleanor Beams of Mattapoisett

7th Grade: Maxwell Richins of Marion