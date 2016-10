Marion Recreation is pleased to announce that it will once again team up with Mattapoisett Recreation to offer a Fall/Winter Youth Basketball program for participants in grades 3-6. Deadline for registration is October 31 and cost is $90 per player. A full schedule of placement sessions and games is available at www.marionrecreation.com. Also, participants may register online at www.marionrecreation.com or mail in or drop-off a registration form to the Marion Rec office.