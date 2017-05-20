The Elks of Wareham Lodge No. 1548 sponsors the Elks Student of the Month and Student of the Year Awards for students enrolled in local area high schools. The criteria used in nominating a student includes a student who excels in scholarship, citizenship, performing arts, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school and community service, industry and farming.

We would like to congratulate Sam Austin of Rochester for being named as Old Rochester’s Student of the Month for May. As a sophomore, Sam is a responsible, diligent, and dedicated student. He has been involved in homecoming activities and is a member of our ORR hockey team. Sam is also involved other travel hockey teams outside of school. Sam is a young man that strives to be the best student, friend, and athlete.