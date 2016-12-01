The Elks of Wareham Lodge No. 1548 sponsors the Elks Student of the Month and Student of the Year Awards for students enrolled in local area high schools. The criteria used in nominating a student includes a student who excels in scholarship, citizenship, performing arts, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school and community service, industry and farming.

The Old Rochester Student of the Month for October is Maxxon Wolski. Max has been a four-year member of the jazz band, student who challenges himself with the most rigorous curriculum, student ambassador, and member of the ORR tennis team. Max contributes to a positive school culture every day through his actions. Most recently, when the jazz band could not perform at open house, Max volunteered to demonstrate his talents on the piano for the entire night. Thanks, Max, for all you do for ORR.