The Elks of Wareham Lodge No. 1548 sponsors the Elks Student of the Month and Student of the Year Awards for students enrolled in local area high schools. The criteria used in nominating a student includes a student who excels in scholarship, citizenship, performing arts, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school and community service, industry and farming.

The Old Rochester Student of the month for September is Sophie Levine. She was recommended by her Mathematics teacher, Mr. Kidney. According to him, she has shown more improvement in that subject than he has seen from any of his students in many years. “In between her freshman and junior years, she has completely turned herself around with her mathematical abilities and effort level. She works extremely hard, completes all of her homework, and is one of the most enthusiastic students in her Algebra 2 class,” attested Mr. Kidney. “She has gotten a tutor and worked very hard over the last two years to rectify her shortcomings. She is now confident and successful in math class through hard work and determination.” Congrats, Sophie!