Clothing Donations

Holey socks?! Holey clothes, shoes, and linens? We want them! Give Mother Nature the gift of donating your unwanted textiles in any condition (new or old) as long as they are clean and dry, and support ORR’s junior high and high school’s ongoing textile recycling program. All of the following can be donated: Footwear: shoes, boots, sneakers, heels, work boots, cleats, pumps, dress boots, slippers, sandals, winter boots, flip ­flops; Clothing: shirts, pants, undergarments, sweaters, jeans, socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, dresses, skirts, slips, tank tops, shorts, pajamas, blazers, coats; Accessories: hats, gloves, scarves, handbags, duffle bags, tote bags, belts, ties, bathrobes; Linens: sheets, pillows, comforters, blankets, towels, dish towels, throw rugs, draperies, table linens, placemats; and stuffed animals. Please bag items. Donation boxes are located outside of Center School, Old Hammondtown, Rochester Memorial, Sippican School, and ORR Junior High and High Schools. All proceeds benefit ORR’s Junior High and High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association. Fact: 85% of clothing and textiles end up in landfills even though 95% can be recycled or reused.