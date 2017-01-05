Benefits Come With Student IDs

Although handed out this past fall, some students – and parents – may not be aware of the benefits they could be cashing in on by using their ORRHS student ID card.

The plastic cards, which were handed out after picture day, list the student’s name, grade, school name, school ID, and the school year. While nothing flashy, this reporter has found the ID card to be extremely useful not only in the area, but also when traveling to other areas of the country.

Driving to Boston can be a hassle (and costly when it comes to parking), but luckily for us in the Tri-Town, the MBTA Commuter Rail stop in Middleboro/Lakeville is a close and convenient method to get into the big city. A two-way ticket to South Station costs $23 for ages 12 and up, but with a student ID present, that individual’s ticket price is half-off, meaning a savings of about $11.

The MBTA trains aren’t the only way a student ID can come in handy. Amtrak trains require an ID when buying a ticket at a station’s sales desk, so when traveling solo in Portland, Oregon this past holiday season, the ORR ID once again proved itself useful as an authorized form of identification. For students without a driver’s license or permit, having a type of identification can prove critical.

This also proved true when in the TSA security line at an airport. When asked to present identification to match to the name on the given airplane ticket, a student ID was accepted in lieu of a driver’s license. (Note: this may not hold true for every airport and it is a good idea to also bring one’s passport).

Setting up a student’s first bank account can require a photo ID for the student as well. Without the presence of a driver’s license, this reporter had her student ID to prove her identity, along with other necessary forms.

Perhaps one of the most entertaining benefits of having a student ID is the discounted price for standing-room tickets for the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The promotion has yet to begin again for the 2017 season, but it has students go online to receive a code and complete their transaction before presenting their tickets along with their ID card once at the stadium to gain entrance.

One discount that is much closer to home for students to take up is discounted tickets at AMC Dartmouth theater every Thursday after 4:00 pm. When a student ID is shown, an amount will be taken off of the ticket price when purchased at the sales desk; for example, an $11.99 adult ticket will go for $10.49. Movie nights just became much more appealing!

This new ability to have an ID card for ORRHS students provides many opportunities closed off to them before.

By Jo Caynon