Academic Achievements

Abigail Adams of Mattapoisett and Zachary Mello of Rochester have achieved Dean’s List for fall 2016 at Merrimack College.

Morrisville State College recently announced that Danielle Cammarano of Marion was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

Kirstin Gardzina of Rochester recently earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Simmons College.

Jessica Lynne Rush of Marion was named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons College in Boston. Her major is undeclared.

Emily Lucia Josephson of Rochester was named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons College in Boston. Her major is undeclared.