Academic Achievements

Regis, a Catholic university in Greater Boston, is pleased to announce that 433 students have made the Dean’s List for academic achievement for the 2016 fall semester.

– Michaela Bouvette of Mattapoisett is among the students who made the Dean’s List. Bouvette is Class of 2018.

– Katelyn Kiernan of Mattapoisett is among the students who made the Dean’s List. Kiernan is Class of 2017.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester GPA of at least 3.25 must be attained.