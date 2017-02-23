Academic Achievements

Kevin Andrews of Rochester has been named to the Westfield State University Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

Carolyn L. Foley, a sophomore from Mattapoisett majoring in Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, is among the Virginia Tech students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following students were recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the fall semester, which ended in December 2016.

– Mattapoisett resident Amanda Carreiro, a Northeastern University student majoring in Health Science

– Mattapoisett resident Madison Durr, a Northeastern University student majoring in Nursing

– Rochester resident John Cady, a Northeastern University student majoring in Business Administration