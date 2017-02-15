Academic Achievements

Riley Johnson of Marion has qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University. To make Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.4 GPA and can get no grade lower than a C.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy has recently named Cadet Mariah Allen of Rochester to the Dean’s List during the fall 2016 semester. Students must maintain a grade point average of between 3.3 and 3.5 during the last semester to achieve this high academic honor.

Greg Sethares, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Bristol Community College, has announced the Dean’s List for fall 2016. Tri-Town students named are:

– From Marion: Linell R. Dean, Samantha P. Dean, Christopher Dix, Tiffany Faria, Holly A. Fern, Brett M. Rudolph, and Megan N. Youlden.

– From Mattapoisett: Robin A. Bevilacqua, Jeffrey E. Carreiro, Annie Henshaw, Jonathan R. Medeiros, Kimberley A. Remick, Alexandra C. Salois, Stephen R. Schroeder, Dion Selha, Matthew E. Silvers, and Collin R. Stellato.

– From Rochester: Abigail Clark, Evan M. Costa, Patrick J. Cronin, Joellie L. Dextradeur, Ralph S. Gifford, Jennifer A. Hughes, Eli L. Kovacevich, Ryan J. Stopka, Bryan J. Sylvia, Mia C. Vercellone, Kristen P. White, and Cassie A. Wilcox.

William Taylor of Marion was named to the Dean’s List at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts for the fall 2016 semester.