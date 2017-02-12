Academic Achievements

Benjamin DeMello of Rochester received Dean’s List honors at the University of Maine for fall 2016, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following Framingham State University students were named to the Dean’s List or the President’s list for the fall 2016 semester:

– Trevor Oldham of Mattapoisett was placed on the President’s List.

– Erika Boulay of Rochester was placed on the Dean’s List.

– Hannah Nyman of Rochester was placed on the Dean’s List.

To be selected for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a Quality Point Average (Q.P.A.) of 3.25 or higher. To be selected for the President’s list, a student must have been named to the Dean’s List for three consecutive semesters.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2016 semester:

– Jessica Lowe of Marion earned Highest Honors.

– Connor MacLean of Marion earned Honors.

– Kyle Wasylow of Rochester earned Highest Honors.