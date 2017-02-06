Academic Achievements

The following Tri-Town residents were among 1,424 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2016 semester:

– Edward Krawczyk of Rochester, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in robotics engineering.

– Nicole Mattson of Marion, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in biomedical engineering.

– Drew Robert of Mattapoisett, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in robotics engineering.

– Alex Tavares of Marion, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in robotics engineering and computer science.

– Chad Underhill of Rochester, a member of the class of 2019 majoring in computer science.

The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Hannah Sullivan from Rochester has been named to the University of Delaware’s Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Brenna Maloney, a senior from Marion majoring in public health, was among 2,253 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.

The following UMass Dartmouth students from the Tri-Town were named to the Chancellor’s List in recognition of earning a fall 2016 semester grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a possible 4.0:

– Evan Martinez of Marion

– Isabella Bernardi of Mattapoisett

– Abigail Field of Mattapoisett

– James Leidhold of Mattapoisett

– Shannon Lynch of Mattapoisett

– Casey Mackenzie of Mattapoisett

– Kelly Merlo of Mattapoisett

– Lauren Gaspar of Rochester

– Mallory Kiernan of Rochester

– Kevin Newell of Rochester

– Nicholas Pavao of Rochester

– Riley Sherman of Rochester

The following UMass Dartmouth students from the Tri-Town have been named to the fall 2016 Dean’s List in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.2 or higher of a possible 4.0:

– Ashley Dauphinee of Marion

– Makenzie Despres of Marion

– Colby Garstang of Marion

– Ryan Gillis of Marion

– Ian Hibbert of Marion

– Arien Keyghobad of Marion

– Derek Marshall of Marion

– Samuel McDonald of Marion

– Conner Medeiros-Sweet of Marion

– Micaela Muller of Marion

– Jillian Reichert of Marion

– Catharine Ryer of Marion

– Mya Akins of Mattapoisett

– Samantha Allaire of Mattapoisett

– Alex Calise of Mattapoisett

– Shelby Cunningham of Mattapoisett

– Nicole Enos of Mattapoisett

– Keely Gingras of Mattapoisett

– Madeleine Lee of Mattapoisett

– Allison McGlynn of Mattapoisett

– Patrick McGraw of Mattapoisett

– Myles McQuade of Mattapoisett

– Madison Miedzionoski of Mattapoisett

– Laura Morse of Mattapoisett

– Christina Musser of Mattapoisett

– Angelica Nieves-Kastel of Mattapoisett

– Elvita Rocha of Mattapoisett

– Matthew Vicino of Mattapoisett

– Geoffrey Bentz of Rochester

– Andrew Frey of Rochester

– Jordan Frey of Rochester

– Amanda Frey of Rochester

– Brandon Gaspar of Rochester

– Kyle Hardy of Rochester

– Damon Ivester of Rochester

– Julieann Jones of Rochester

– Natalie Martin of Rochester

– Tyler Paquin of Rochester

– Carly Pelissier of Rochester