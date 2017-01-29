Academic Achievements

James DeMailly of Mattapoisett has been named to the academic honors list for work completed during the fall 2016 semester at Northfield Mount Hermon.

Emma Nizzari, an English major from Mattapoisett, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Mount Ida College in Newton, MA for achieving a GPA of 3.33 or higher.

Springfield College has named Ashley Pacheco of Rochester to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2016 term. Pacheco is studying Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant.

Julian J. Peters of Mattapoisett has made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2016 semester.

Samuel Dorothy of Mattapoisett, Kristen Knight of Marion, and Catherine Ball of Mattapoisett have been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, RI. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.