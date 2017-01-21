Academic Achievements

Madeline Meyer of Marion has been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Madelyn Pellegrino of Mattapoisett was named to the Emmanuel College Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that 5,401 students have qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, other states and more than 16 countries.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

The following students from the Tri-Town are named to the University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List with their area of study:

– Jessica Spindell of Mattapoisett, majoring in Kinesiology

– Christina Ann Sebastiao of Mattapoisett, majoring in Univ College – BA

– Jarett Johnston of Rochester, majoring in Business – BS

Curry College is proud to announce the following students achieved standing on the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester: Conor Brown of Marion; Matthew Burnett of Marion; Meghan Desrochers of Rochester; Lauren Reposa of Rochester; and Naomi Souza of Rochester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a “C” for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester.