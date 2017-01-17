Academic Achievements

Dean College is pleased to announce that Shaun Lavoie of Rochester has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

Congratulations to Jennifer Galavotti of Marion, who was recently named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Keene State College. Galavotti was among 1,400 students who were honored for academic excellence in the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, Keene State undergraduates must be enrolled in a degree program and must have completed a minimum of six credit hours in the semester, receiving no failing or incomplete grades. Students must achieve a 3.5 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale to earn dean’s list honors.

Lasell College in Newton, MA recently named Schyler Oliveira of Rochester, MA to the Lasell College Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

Oliveira, whose major is Entrepreneurship, is a member of the class of 2017 and was among 722 students honored in the fall 2016 semester.

To achieve the Dean’s List, each student must be full-time, carrying 12 or more graded credits for the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or above.